The Joint security operatives have busted the suspected IPOB/ESN subversive criminal hideout in Ezioha-Mgbowo in Awgu of Enugu state.

This was made public in a statement signed by the state police Public Relations officeR DSP DANIEL NDUKWE

The statement hinted that the joint security operation that comprised personnel of SWAT, Police Operatives and troops of 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, neutralized 3 hoodlums, while several others escaped with degrees of gunshot wounds in the gunfight.

Enugu state commissioner of Police CP Kanayo UZUEGBU while commending the joint team, reassures the residents of adequate security as they go about their lawful businesses unharrased.

Items recovered from the hoodlums were 3 pump action guns, 10 machetes, and other Incriminating exhibits, revealed that intense manhunt is launched searching for those on the run.