JTF raid hideout of unknown gunmen in Anambra, recover arms, charms, others

Operatives of the Joint Taskforce (JTF) in Anambra’ state have recovered several charms, vehicles, military uniforms, and a coffin from a raid conducted on hideout of ‘unknown gunmen’ in Ukpor community in Nnewi South Local Government Area of the state.

Advertisement

Some of the criminals suspected to have carried out several heinous crimes in the state were also arrested.

The security operatives were said to have engaged the hoodlums in a gun battle that left many of the criminals dead and several critically injured.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ukpor in Nnewi South Local Government, Lilu, Azia, Okija villages, and Ozubulu in Ekwuaigo LGA have been identified as flashpoints for gunmen targeting and kidnapping state residents.

Advertisement

Several forests have so far been destroyed by the security agencies who combed the areas to fish out the hoodlums.

Governor Charles Soludo had ordered the registration of native doctors across the 21 local government areas and three senatorial districts of the state.

Advertisement

Also, all communities have been mandated to adopt ‘know your tenant’ strategy aimed at identifying the culprits and their partners in crime across the state.

According to investigations, some of the native doctors were found to be working in collaboration with the gunmen who patronise them for protective charms, oaths of secrecy, kidnapping and other crimes.

Advertisement

‘Unknown Gunmen’ have been terrorising Anambra State for a while now until the people and the government of Anambra State decided to fight them head-on.

DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, the State Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), stated, “operations have been ongoing in order to address and strengthen the security that we have been enjoying in the state.

Advertisement

“These operations are desperate to get our workers back to their regular jobs.”