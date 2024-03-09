The Nigerian army says the Mother valley which spans Orsu in Imo State and Ihiala in Anambra and serves as the supreme headquarters of the proscribed indigenous people of Biafra has been destroyed by the troops of joint task force South East.

Over the last three weeks, there has been intense bombardment of the strongholds of the proscribed indigenous people of Biafra.

The joint Task force South East known as “operation Udo Ka” launched in February has cleared and liberated Orsu, Eke-Ututu, Ihittenansa and Ihiteukwa in Imo State, Orsumorghu and Lilu in Anambra State where the criminals had their strongholds.

The General Officer Commanding 82 division was at Eke-Ututu to boost the morale of the operatives for their gallantry.

The GOC also visited the Eke-Ubaeheze market to build the confidence of the people that peace has returned to the area.

The Mother Valley is about 5,000 feet below sea level. The well concealed and forested location affords the criminal elements good cover from air surveillance. It also served as their command and control centre.

During the raid operations, the troops detonated and recovered many improvised explosive devices and other dangerous weapons.