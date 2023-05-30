The Oyo state police command has raided the home of the former head of the disciplinary committee of the Park Management System in Oyo state, Mukaila Lamidi popularly known as Auxiliary, recovering several arms and ammunition.

TVC News learnt that the police had stormed the residence of the former PMS boss on Tuesday morning when some hoodlums loyal to him engaged the security agency in gun duel.

At the end of the operation, Auxiliary reportedly escaped as some of his boys were said to have been arrested.

This is coming barely after 24 hours after Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state sacked the PMS boss through a statement released by his newly appointed Chief of Staff Segun Ogunwuyi.

The Police Oyo state police command is yet to react to the incident as at the time of filling this report.