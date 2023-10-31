Three armed bandits were killed, five motorcycles set ablaze, explosive device recovered, camps and other valuables including tailoring factory belonging to the Terrorists were destroyed in Zamfara and Kebbi States

The Successes were recorded during the clearance operation by troops of operation Hadarin Daji in bandits hideouts in the affected states especially as the dry season sets in

The feat according to a statement by authorities of operation Hadarin Daji says Special Forces troops on Monday conducted a fighting patrol following credible information received on terrorists activities at Sangeko forest in Kebbi state where the troops promptly responded and engaged them in an intense firefight

Due to the troops superior fire power, three terrorists were neutralized while others escaped with severe gunshot wounds.

During exploitation 2 Motorcycles were captured and destroyed instantly.

In a related Development, A Notorious Bandit Kingpin Dogo Gide narrowly escaped death with gunshot wounds from troops of the Joint Task Force North West Operation HADARIN DAJI

Dogo Gide foot soldiers also fled while his hideouts were destroyed

The troops also descended on the terrorists’ enclaves at Dansadau, Mai Tukunya and Babban Doka villages.

Other hideouts Destroyed are located in Malele, Mutunji, Kwana, Kamatso, Kememe and Kango villages being used by the terrorists.

During the incursion the combat ready troops dominated Ya’u Sarkin Pawa, the House of Dogo Gide, searched and destroyed the House

Similarly, the troops also discovered and cleared another bandits hideouts at Koli, Bakin Dutse and Farin Ruwa villages

Items recovered from the Dogo Gide’s house include; Tailoring factory for sewing various military and other security agencies uniforms, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs); a mini pharmacy suspected to be used for treatment of wounded terrorists, five Operational Motorcycles and sewing machines among other items were set ablaze by the troops

Four Motorcycles and mobile phones used by the terrorists were equally discovered and destroyed instantly.