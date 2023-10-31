Nigerian artist, Oyinlola Odemewu has so far broken the 60 hour record for the longest painting marathon which was previously held by Ronald Palmeart.

Her attempt has attracted celebrities, friends and guests who are cheering her on.

The Lagos-based artist embarked on the journey on October 28, and will be painting until October 31st.

Oyinola is attempting to set a new record for the longest painting marathon which is 72 hours.

Ronald Palmeart had initially broken the record in 2013 after painting for 60 hours