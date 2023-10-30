Nigerian artist, Oyinlola Odemewu is over 50 hours into her Guinness World Record attempt for the longest painting marathon.

The Lagos-based artist embarked on the journey on October 28, and will be painting until October 31st.

Oyinola is attempting to set a new record for the longest painting marathon which is 72 hours.

The current longest painting record is held by Ronald Palmeart, who painted for 60 hours in 2013.

As part of the requirements, Lola is said to have auctioned and sold some of the paintings.