Nigerian artist, Lola Mewu has hit 42 hours in her quest to break the world record for the longest painting marathon.

Lola aims to break the record currently held by Ronald Palmaerts who painted for 60 hours straight in 2013.

Her artistic journey, which started in 2015, took an exciting turn in 2022 when she rediscovered her passion for art, delving into paper sketching and mastering digital art techniques.

Recall that Hilda Baci currently holds the Guinness World Records for the longest cooking marathon.