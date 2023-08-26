A non-governmental organisation, ‘Face of Osun initiatives’ has lauded President Bola Tinubu on the choice of Lola Ade-john as the minister of Tourism.

Addressing journalists in Osogbo, the Director of the NGO, Timmy Abiri also urged government at all levels to engage youths in its bid to develop culture and tourism sector in the country.

Tourism industry contributes about 10 percent to the global GDP.

According to findings, there were more than 2.4 million jobs in the travel and tourism sector in Nigeria in 2021.

The sector is expected to scale up the GDP and create an average of 2.6 million employment opportunities yearly for the next ten years.

To drive this dream to reality, this NGO has empowered over three hundred youths in Osun in the past ten years.

The NGO also plans to organize a beauty pageant to engage some youths.

He expressed optimism that the new minister of tourism, Lola Ade-John will make significant improvements in the ministry by propelling it to a revenue generating port for the government.

The state government is also ready partnership and collaboration to ensure youth, culture, tourism development.