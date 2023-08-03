The National Association of Nigerian students, NANS Bayelsa state chapter has passed a vote of confidence on president Bola Tinubu for his laudable policies for students and the Nigerian populace.

They made the disclosure at a Press briefing held in Yenagoa while calling for the appointment of the former governorship aspirant and APC Chieftain Ebitimi Agbare as Federal Minister for Bayelsa State.

The release of the first badge of the ministerial list with 28 nominees came as a welcome development for Nigerians but with the second list imminent. Many are already clamoring for more capable hands to be selected by President Bola Tinubu. This may be the reason for the Press briefing but the National Association of Nigerian students Bayelsa state chapter, a vote of confidence was passed on the president to deliver on his campaign promises as they make a case for the nomination and appointment of Mr Ebitimi Agbare as a federal Minister from Bayelsa State.

The choice of more non-APC nominees is advised to be disregarded by the students.

With the increase in living standards across the country, the students believe the appointment of only qualified persons into the executive Council can help cushion the effects on ordinary Nigerians.