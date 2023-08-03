The Nigeria immigration service has assured Nigerians that it will continue to work in close partnership with relevant agencies to promote an integrated and Cooperative approach to migration management.

The comptroller of immigration services, Oyo state command Mohammed Umar gave the assurance on the occasion of their 60th anniversary of the agency in Ibadan.

In line with the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Nigeria immigration service across board, the Oyo state command was not left out in all of the activities lined up for the Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

The Nigeria immigration service was formally established on the 1st of August 1963 by an act of parliament cap 171 laws of the Federation after its initial destruction from the Nigeria police force in 1958.

Now, the agency has again reiterated its commitment to fulfilling its constitutional mandates in close cooperation with all relevant partners

and stakeholders.

The service commanders of the Oyo command afterwards proceeded to have an interactive session with the applicants who also shared their expectations for better Services.

Some of the applicants commended the Nigeria immigration for taking time to enlighten them and shared their thoughts on areas that need to be improved upon.

The command also assured Nigerians that it would ensure a proactive effective and efficient Service delivery to Nigerians for national interests