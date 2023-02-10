Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, FMBN is financing the construction of 60 housing units and providing mortgage loans to off takers who are contributors to the National Housing fund.

Presenting the houses to the beneficiary staff of the National human Rights commission in Abuja, the Bank assured Nigerians of its commitment to providing affordable housing for all.

Advertisement

The Sustainable Development goal 11 covers ensuring access for all to adequate, safe and affordable housing and basic services and for the upgrade of slums.

With less than 10years to the expiration of the SDG 11, Nigeria is still far from achieving this goal as it battles with an over 20million housing deficit.

A new report on Nigeria’s housing sector put together by Bank of Industry estimates that about 21trillion naira is required to bridge the Nigerian housing gap.

Advertisement

The federal mortgage bank of Nigeria is working towards its mandate of providing housing for all Nigerians

It is helping the multipurpose cooperative society of the National human rights commission to finance its housing project.

The housing project will partly meet the housing needs of the staff of national human rights commission.

Advertisement

For the beneficiaries, the provision of these housing units will help to reduce the pressure of paying rent.

The project is located before 1000 units, Abuja at 30 Estate, Peggy, Kuje.