The Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) has stated that it is ready and eager to assist the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in its quest for affordable housing for its employees.

Mr. Madu Hamman, the bank’s Managing Director, announced this when he hosted the top management of NYSC in his office in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

Mr. Hamman, who praised NYSC Director General Brigadier General Yushau Ahmed and his team for the wonderful work they are doing in shaping Nigerian youngsters into responsible citizens, listed three housing projects from which NYSC employees can benefit.

The FMBN’s Chief Executive Officer restated the bank’s commitment to ensuring that low- and middle-income Nigerians have access to affordable housing.

The NYSC Director General commended the bank for the enormous effort it is making to provide houses at subsidized rates to all categories of citizens.

General Ahmed said the reason for the visit was to seek for strong collaboration with FMBN, which will give NYSC staff opportunity to own houses as part of the welfare plan of his administration.