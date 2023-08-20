Ekiti State GOVERNOR, Abiodun Oyebanji, has assured Corp members posted to the State that his administration will collaborate with NYSC for improved welfare of the Corp members.

Oyebanji stated this on Friday in Ise Ekiti during the swearing In of batch B stream II.

The Governor who was represented by the Commissioner for youth and sports in the state advised the Corp members stop be diligent and contribute to the upliftment of the state.

The state coordinator of NYSC, Riko Abdullahi charged the Corp members to take the camp activities serious, follow rules and regulations of the scheme and be good ambassadors of the NYSC.