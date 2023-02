The Nigerian Navy has assured Benue State residents of adequate security ahead of the forth coming elections.

The chief of the Naval staff, Awwal Gambo gave this assurance during the commissioning of the Nigerian Navy Barracks In Kanshio, Makurdi the Benue State Capital.

The Provost department of the Nigerian Navy is responsible for the impartation of discipline to service personnel.

To impart discipline, the well-being of officers and men of the Nigerian Navy remains important, that’s the reason for the establishment of the Naval Barracks.

This Barracks consists of 51 flats of 2 and 3 bedroom detached and semidetached flats, sitting on about 3 hectares of land.

This project holds value for the well-being of Nigerian navy personnel for operational effectiveness.

The Chief of the Naval Staff, seizes the moment to urge officers and men of the Nigerian Naval to maintain neutrality and be apolitical ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He adds that the rules of engagement, standard operating procedures and safety precautions must be adhered to.

He advises them to take ownership of the project as well as inculcate deliberate positive Maintenance culture.

Kogi govt condemns attack on Local Govt Secretariat, says masterminds’ll be fished out, dealt with

The Kogi State Government has condemned, in the strongest terms, an explosion which affected a section of the Okehi Local Government Secretariat Complex, saying that the security agencies have been charged to unravel the masterminds of the attack.

According to the state government, preliminary findings have shown that no casualty was recorded as a result of the proactive measures anchored on the state’s iron-cast security architecture.

The Commissioner for Information and Communications in the state, Kingsley Fanwo, in a statement on Tuesday said Government was on top of the situation and had immediately put in place further measures to keep the people safe before, during and after the elections.

“This is our responsibility to all Kogites irrespective of their political affiliations. Those behind this would be fished out and severely dealt with to serve as a deterrent to others in their league,” the state government said.

Fanwo called on residents of Okehi Local Government Area and indeed the entire Kogi Central Senatorial District to remain calm, while urging parents to properly guide their wards against being used as political thugs in the forthcoming elections.

“Government will be unsparingly decisive in dealing with issues of political thuggery before, during and after the elections,” he stressed.

The statement read, “The Kogi State Government condemns in the strongest of terms, the attack in Okehi Local Government Area that affected a section of the Okehi Local Government Secretariat Complex. It is an act of cowardice that will continue to fail in the attempt by enemies of the people to compromise the peace and security we enjoy in Kogi State.

“We wish to call on residents of Okehi Local Government Area and indeed the entire Kogi Central Senatorial District to remain calm as Government is on top of the situation and further measures have been immediately deployed to keep them safe before, during and after the elections. This is our responsibility to all Kogites irrespective of their political affiliations. Those behind this will be fished out and severely dealt with to serve as a deterrent to others in their league.

“Preliminary findings have shown that no casualty was recorded as a result of the proactive measures anchored on our iron-cast security architecture. Security agencies have been charged to unravel the masterminds of the attack and we assure our people that those behind such a dastardly act will not be spared from justice.

“We call on parents to properly guide their wards against being used as political thugs in the forthcoming elections as Government will be unsparingly decisive in dealing with issues of political thuggery before, during and after the elections.

“We urge the people of Okehi and the entire Kogi Central to go about their normal businesses as Government has put machineries in place to guarantee their security. Kogi will continue to be the safest state in Nigeria.”