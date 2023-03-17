The Assistant Inspector General of Police in Rivers state has assured residents of the state of adequate security before, during and after the election.

AIG Kayode Egbetokun gave this assurance while addressing journalists in the state on Thursday.

It’s the last phase of the 2023 elections and in Rivers state, all appears ready for the Governorship and State Assembly polls

Posted to the state’s police headquarters for a smooth conduct of Saturday elections is the Assistant Inspector General of police, Kayode Egbetokun.

Speaking with journalists on their level of preparedness for the exercise, he says the crisis recorded at the last presidential elections have been duly noted and assured residents of massive deployment of security apparatus to forestall any possible threats to a successful conduct of the Governorship and State Assembly elections on Saturday.

Mr Egbetokun says the restriction of vehicular movement order will be strictly enforced while also warning against the spread of fake news and hate speeches that can deepen tension.

Of the 319 wards in the 23 local government areas of Rivers state, electorate have just one duty, to choose candidates of their choice.

EBONYI PEACE ACCORD

The Independent National Electoral Commission in Ebonyi state is putting finishing touches to their arrangements to ensure a hitch-free election this is coming as the Commission distributes materials and also met with political parties in the state.

With over 1.5million registered voters waiting to cast their ballot come Saturday, the Independent National Electoral Commission in the state says they are gearing up for a better outing than the presidential and National Assembly election

The Central Bank of Nigeria is experiencing high activities with Electoral officers waiting patiently for their turn

From there to INEC office.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner is meeting with political parties candidates in the state.

Its a follow-up meeting to a peace accord signed earlier.

For the Police, politicians should play fair and not endanger the lives of their supporters

The political parties also had their concerns.

Saturday elections and its outcome would show if this meeting had any positive impact on the political parties.

2023 governorship elections; CSOS urge Nigerian youths to sue for peace and not take laws into their hands

Nigerians youths are encouraged to come out and vote their candidates for governorship elections across the country.

CSOS want INEC and other stakeholders to ensure free fair and credible elections

The group appeal to youths not to take laws into their hands but sue for peace.

Civil Society Organizations have called on Nigerian youth to come out en masse and vote for candidates of their choice in the upcoming governorship elections on the 18th of March 2023.

The groups at a press briefing in Abuja, urged INEC and other stakeholders to ensure free fair and credible elections .

In less than 24 hours, Nigerians will proceed to the polls again, this time to elect governors in twenty eight out of thirty six states .

Meanwhile, the result of the Presidential election is still being contested by some political parties and their candidates .

It is a matter of concern to these civil society organizations who fear violence might erupt in the governorship elections if the process is not seen as credible .

It is why they have come together , to appeal to INEC the electoral umpire , security agencies, and stakeholders to ensure free fair and credible elections, by addressing challenges faced with the BVAS during the last elections.

At this conference , leaders of these civil society organizations all agree that Nigerians should be United to ensure smoothing running of the governorship elections , if they want to see the change they seek.

The group appeals to youths not to take laws into their hands but to ensure rule of law take precedence.