Individuals and organisations in Dutse, Jigawa state, are taking CBN’s latest directive on the use and acceptance of old naira notes as legal tender with some studious caution.

Many call for more sensitisation from the federal government to drive the message home.

It is indeed different strokes for different folks as TVC News got to see on the streets of Dutse.

Days after the CBN directed commercial Banks to dispense and receive old naira notes across the country, many remain sceptical.

Here in Dutse, the capital of Jigawa state, the crowd at the banks are getting slimmer, but customers’ experiences differ.

While some are able to collect and spend the old notes, others have found it difficult to get, while those that have do not get to spend them.

Modibbo Jahun is a university teacher in the state.

He was happy to receive N10,000 in old N500 notes from his bank but he faces a huge task spending the bills.

A frustrated Modibbo Jahun seeks government’s intervention

TVC News visited some petrol stations and can confirm some of them, including this station, do not accept the old notes as a means of exchange.

Our crew sought to understand reasons behind the rejection but met a brickwall as the Manager here tactically declined comments and promised to be back in 2 minutes.

Our crew waited for more than thirty minutes to no avail.

For many, a lot of sensitisation is still required to drive the message home, particularly to the grassroots.

He tells me why the old naira notes are being rejected by people like him.

