Individuals and Organisations in Dutse, Jigawa state are taking CBN’s latest directive on the use and acceptance of old naira notes as legal tender with some studious caution.

Many call for more sensitisation from the federal government to drive the message home.

It is indeed different strokes for different folks as TVC News got to see on the streets of Dutse, days after the CBN directed commercial Banks to

dispense and receive old ordinary notes across the country many remain skeptical.

In Dutse, Capital of Jigawa state, the crowd at the banks are getting slimmer but customers experiences differ.

While some are able to collect and spend the old notes others have found it difficult to get while those that have do not get to spend them.

TVC news visited some petrol stations and can confirm some of them do not accept the old notes as a means of exchange.

The crew sought to understand reasons behind the rejection but met a brick

wall as the manager tactically declined comments.

For many, a lot of sensitization is still required to drive the message home particularly to the grassroots.

The Central Bank of Nigeria still needs to do more to ensure that individuals, corporate organisations embrace its latest directive that old 500, 1000 naira notes remain legal tenders in Nigeria.