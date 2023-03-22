The Nigeria Police hereby confirms that one Mr. Chude Franklin Nnamdi with Twitter handle ‘@chude__’ was arrested in Onitsha, Anambra State on the 18th of March, 2023, and he is being investigated by the Nigeria Police Force National Cyber Crime Centre (NPF-NCCC) Abuja, for cyberstalking, pursuant to a complaint received via a petition, about his activities on social media which contravenes the provision of Section 24 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015 and other criminal laws.

Furthermore, a prima facie case has been established against him while the case file has been forwarded to the Force Legal Department for further action.

The Nigeria Police Force therefore urges members of the public to familiarize themselves with provisions of the law and be aware of the penalties for violating them most especially cybercrime laws with the new trends in the digital media space.

ALLEGED DRUG PEDDLING

Federal High court sitting in Abuja has dismissed an application filed by suspended deputy commissioner of police Abba Kyari challenging the jurisdiction of the court to try him.

Delivering ruling, Justice Emeka Nwite held that the powers of the Police service commission do not supersede the powers of the federal high court, adding that the court has the power to hear drug-related offenses as enshrined in the constitution and the NDLEA ACT.

The court noted that the subject matter of the case is within jurisdiction.

Section 251 of the constitution confers the court the powers to hear and determine the charge.

Abba Kyari had told the court that the charges against him were premature, insisting that the NDLEA ought to have allowed police to exhaust its internal machinery before it instituted the action.

He told the court that the Police had already commenced an investigation into allegations against him and issued an interim report, hence he could only be charged to court upon conclusion of the internal investigation by the police.

Mr Kyari argued that the Police Service Commission, PSC, has similar powers to investigate and discipline erring police officers in line with the Police Act & Regulations, the same way the National Judicial Council, NJC, discipline judicial officers.