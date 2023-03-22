Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC AbdulRasheed Bawa may be in for some fresh troubles as over 250 constitutional and human rights lawyers have called on the National Judicial Council, NJC to direct all courts in Nigeria not to entertain cases brought before them by the EFCC.

The lawyers say this was part of resolutions reached at the end of their annual conference with a theme democracy and the rule of law

held in Abuja.

Advertisement

They insisted it would only be appropriate for Nigerian courts to entertain EFCC’s cases when the chairman of the anti-graft commission of AbdulRasheed Bawa must have purged himself of contempt by obeying all subsisting court

orders binding on him.

Addressing journalists, President, Judicial Integrity Lawyers, Idoko Godwin called on the judicial council of Nigeria to direct all the courts in the country to henceforth not entertain any case brought before them by any agency of the government who are fond of disobeying court orders

especially EFCC, until its Chairman Mr AbdulRasheed Bawa has purged himself by obeying all subsisting court orders binding on him.

Advertisement

“As an official whose conviction was made by an order of a court or Court of competent jurisdiction, we do not consider him to continue presiding

over the Affairs of law enforcement agency especially one conditionally set up to fight corruption.