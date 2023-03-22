A group known as Every Lagosian Matter is calling on aggrieved politicians who have lost in the last general election to move on and start preparing for 2027.

The group led by Kenneth Ibe-Kalu congratulated the All Progressives Congress asking all Lagosian to join hands to support the government in delivering the dividends of true democracy.

The group also appealed to the president-elect Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu to ensure equity in the zoning of political offices across the political divide.

Me Ibe-Kalu stated that now that the elections have come and gone, every Nigerian should realise that he has a stake in the growth and development of Nigeria, and rather than worrying ourselves, we should begin to hold government accountable.

Every Nigerian should also think about contributing to the development of the vision of the governor of Lagos State and indeed all leaders across the country.