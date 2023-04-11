A first-class traditional ruler in Kwara state, the Olusin of Isanlu Isin, Oba Solomon Oloyede is asking aggrieved politicians to desist from heating up the polity in the aftermath of the last general elections.

He says they should instead allow the Courts to do justice to their cases.

It’s a market day in Isanlu, Isin local government area of kwara state.

The market is by the entrance of the palace.

The traditional ruler of the town, the Olusin of Isanlu Isin, Oba Solomon Oloyede drives into his palace exchanging pleasantries with his subjects.

The Olusin of Isanlu Isin is a first class traditional ruler and the permanent chairman of Isin traditional council.

The last general elections may have been won and lost but some of the losers are threatening fire and brimstone.

Olusin believes this is not the right way to go, but asks them to have confidence in the judiciary.

As stated by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq during his victory visit to the Emir of Ilorin, Dr Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, Oba Atoyebi believes that constitutional roles for traditional rulers will guarantee sustainable peace in their respective domains.

His Chiefs are also in the palace to discus the development of the town.

Chief Samuel Bolarinwa is the Esinkin Isolo of Isanlu Isin.

Above all, they asking that all Nigerians should embrace peace in order to give room for development.

