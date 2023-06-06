The Odua Self Determination Groups Has called on Stakeholders in both Public and Private Sector to be ready to give Palliative to Workers in their domain.

The Spokesperson of the Group,Rasak Olokooba made this remark at a Press Conference in Lagos where the removal of Subsidy and the Suspended Strike action by the NLC was the focus.

He insists that Relying on Government to give Palliative to over 250million naira Nigerians is not feasible,hence all hands must be on deck to relieve the masses and save the country from the hands of the Cabals.

Speaking Further on the aborted Protest by the NLC,the Coordinator for The Women Wing of the Group,Olagunju Yetunde Says it would have been too early for Labour to embark on any industrial action with the New Government just a week old,and ask for understanding from all Nigerians to ensure that plans by the new Administration to Salvage the Country Succeeds.