The United Nations in Nigeria has called on all Nigerians to embrace peace and support the Federal Government in its efforts to accelerate the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals and promote the values of tolerance, respect, reconciliation and human Dignity.

This was its core message at its commemorative event at the UN House in Abuja to mark the 2023 International Day of peace.

The international Day of Peace is observed on the 21st of September each year to promote international peace and security and also reflect decisively on Actions that enhance social tolerance and peaceful coexistence

This year’s theme places more emphasis on actions for peace in order to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and reinforces the social Contract between governing institutions and the people they serve .

Recent trends in the Country’s Social Space reveals that Nigeria still struggles with unresolved violent Conflicts that continue to undermine the potentials of more than 200 million people.

The UN says it has now become more imperative to redouble efforts in tackling the root causes of conflict to end the cycle of violence in the country.