Acting IGP Kayode Egbetokun has concluded a comprehensive tour of the National Command and Control Centre (C4i) facility and the Nigeria Police Crime and Incidence Database Centre (NPCIDC) at the Louis Edet House, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The IGP used the occasion to urge all Nigerians to embrace, download, and use the “NPF Rescue Me App” in accordance with the Nigeria Police Force’s mission to promote stronger community participation.

With the help of this cutting-edge smartphone application, individuals may instantly alert the police force in case of emergencies, facilitating swift action and support. Both the “Android” and “iOS” application stores provide the “NPF Rescue Me App” for free download and use.

The IGP also directed all investigation units and police formations to immediately reactivate the use of the NPCIDC applications, where biometrics and other relevant data/information of every suspect will be updated and kept for improved investigations and record keeping, which will be readily available to police operatives to ensure a credible electronic criminal database to support investigations.

In addition to the Digitalized Central Motor Registry which is already operational, the IGP said the NPF is working on innovating other areas paramount to security. Some of these which would be unveiled within the year include the Police Mobile Security Surveillance which will amongst other things capture all motor parks, commercial drivers operating daily in Nigeria, and passengers plying various routes, including hotel lodging data; and the Domestic Help Registration to create and manage a centrally accessible data of all domestic helps with verifiable previous employment data.

The Inspector-General of Police expressed his continuous commitment to modernizing the Nigerian Police Force through the integration of smart policing strategies.

The adoption of advanced technologies, such as the C4i facility, the “NPF Rescue Me App,” and the NPCIDC will revolutionize law enforcement operations and strengthen the bond between the police and the citizens.