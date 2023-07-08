Traditional Rulers in Owerri zone have declared their support for the charter of equity instituted by the Imo State council of elders to ensure power rotates among the three Senatorial zones.

The traditional rulers who gathered at Eze Imo palace in Owerri, the Imo State capital agreed to ensure power shifts to the zone after Governor Hope Uzodinma’s tenure in 2027.

Top on the agenda is the implementation of the charter of equity as envisioned by the Imo State council of elders to make sure power rotates among the three Senatorial zones in Imo State.

For the Vice chairman Imo State council of traditional rulers, Eze Akujuobi Osuagwu, the implementation of this document will bring Political stability in the State.

In unison, the royal fathers accepted the document and the resolution of the meeting read.

Though the royal fathers continue to remain apolitical, they are however committed in achieving a rancour free State where all the three zones will have a fair share of its governance for economic prosperity.