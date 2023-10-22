Imo charter of equity has continued to gain traction among the political leaders in the State especially Owerri Zone who believe it will benefit the zone on the long run.

The traditional institution in the Zone who feels Owerri Zone has been Politically marginalised are pushing the message behind the charter of equity to the grassroot for better understanding as the November 11 Governorship Election in drawing near.

The Chairman, Owerri Zone Council Of Traditional Rulers Akujuobi Osuagwu wants the Royal fathers from the zone to be the Vanguard of this well thought out Political arrangement of Imo elders which will ensure inclusiveness.

