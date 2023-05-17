Owerri Zone council of traditional rulers is the latest institution to embrace the Imo charter of equity as presented by the State elders Council to ensure rotation in the Governorship seat.

Chairman of the council said its implementation will bring political stability among the three zones in the State.

Religious leaders and other key players converged on Ndubuisi Kanu square to dedicate the charter of equity as instituted by Imo elders Council to God.

They say if the charter is implemented, it will ensure power rotates among the three geopolitical zones in Imo State.

For Chairman Owerri zone council of traditional rulers, the implementation of the Charter will bring political stability in the state and commended Governor Hope Uzodinma for making the charter a legal document.

At a separate event, Owerri zone forum of Presidents-general of town of autonomous communities in Imo State while raising from it’s meeting commended Governor Uzodinma’s urban renewal policy within their zone and endorsed him for second term in Office.

As different groups and Stakeholders continue to endorse Governor Hope Uzodinma, it’s the legitimate mandate of the electorate to choose who becomes their next Governor on November 11.

NIGERIA GOVERNORS FORUM: NEW AND RETURNING GOVERNORS UNDERGO INDUCTION, SHARE EXPERIENCES.

New and returning Governors are learning new and better ways to improve on governance in their respective states as soon as they are sworn-in on the 29th of May.

They are attending an induction organised by the Nigeria Governors Forum, where the new governors are supported with relevant tools to usher them into office and enable them transition from campaigning to managing the process of governance.

It is Day 2 of the Nigeria governors forum induction programme for new and returning governors.

The Nigeria Governors forum is keeping them busy as they learn and share experiences on the challenges of governance in Nigeria.

Lagos Governor babajide Sanwoolu shared valuable experiences on critical decision making processes, he insists Emotional intelligence is a necessary requirement for leaders.

For Lagos, as the epicenter of the ENDSARS protests, the civil disobedience that assumed a frightening dimension tested the resolve of the State government.

But Governor Sanwoolu blamed social media for negatively escalating the crisis.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha was the special guest, standing in for vice president Yemi Osinbajo.

He encouraged governors to harness the economic potential of the youths in FINTECH, Entertainment and Agriculture.

The Governor of Oyo state, who has been re-elected for a second term in office was part of a panel session where issues of managing the process of governance, was discussed.

In a separate interview, Governor Seyi Makinde talked about ways to shore up state revenue and cut the over reliance on the monthly federal allocation.

This induction for new and returning governors is the the third organised by the Nigeria Governors forum, a non-political think-tank for subnational governments in formulating policies, plans and programmes to enhance the process of governance.