The World Health Organisation in its weekly report says Monkeypox is no longer a Public Health Emergency of International concern.

It says its International Health Regulations Emergency Committee observed that the number of monkeypox cases has decreased due to the global response to the disease, and there have been no changes in the severity of the disease, as well.

The W.HO. adds that strategies will be put in place to assist some countries, still facing

difficulties with stemming the spead of the disease.