W.H.O declares Monkeypox global health emergency following surge in cases

The World Health Organization has declared monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency.

This is the highest level of alert that the World Health Organisation can issue, and it follows a worldwide increase in cases of the viral disease.

The Director General of the World Health Organisation, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus said the declaration would help speed up the development of vaccines and the implementation of measures to limit the spread of the virus.

He explained that more than 16,000 cases have now been reported from 75 countries, with five deaths so far recorded.

According Doctor Ghebreyesus, the W.H.O’s assessment is that the risk of monkeypox is moderate globally and in all regions, except in the European region, where assessments show the risk is high.

The W.H.O. Director General said there are no clear risk of further international spread, although the risk of interference with international traffic, remains low at the moment.

According to him, cases are currently concentrated among men who had sex with men, especially those with multiple sexual partners.

Initial symptoms of the viral disease typically include, high fever, swollen lymph nodes and a blistery, chickenpox-like rash, often on the mouth or genitals.

Meanwhile, three cases of monkeypox have been reported in India. Previously, on July 14, India reported the first case as a UAE traveller from Kerala; two additional cases have also been reported in Kerala.