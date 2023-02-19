Traditional rulers in Oyo town are have advised residents and indigenes in various households as well as institutions of government to promote peace and civil orderliness even as the general elections approach.

The rulers who made the call while unanimously adopting Governor Seyi Makinde for a second term ahead of the March 11th governorship election, insisted that continuity has become necessary to forestall possibilities of the government leaving behind abandoned projects.

The executive chairman of Oyo west local government, Prince Akeem Salam Olukitibi in his remarks, expressed gratitude to Governor Makinde for being proactive in ensuring completion of all projects while describing the ongoing construction of Fashola farm estate as unprecedented.

He also asked youth and indigenes in various communities to protect government assets and shun every act of violence that may lead to civil unrest in the state.

ATIKU TO PRIORITISE SECURITY, ENDS CAMPAIGN IN ADAMAWA

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has listed local government autonomy as one of his administration’s priorities if elected next week.

Speaking at grand rally to end the Peoples Democratic Party presidential campaign in Yola, the former vice president promised to end insecurity in the country as well as create jobs for the youths.

He urged Nigerians to shun any propaganda and vote him in as the next president of Nigeria.

The Peoples Democratic Party has ended its presidential campaign in Adamawa State, the country home of its Presidential candidate, former vice President Atiku Abubakar.

The grand finale held at the Mahmud Ribadu Square Yola, and witnessed a large turnout of party supporters across the country rekindling hope of party supporters that PDP has what it takes to develop the country.

The party’s national chairman called on Nigerians particularly Adamawa electorates to vote PDP through.

He said that Atiku Abubakar stands out among other candidates with the needed experience to take Nigeria to the promised land.

On his part, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar promised to work for the unity of the country as well as end security challenges in the country if elected.

Other speakers spoke on what the electorates will gain if PDP forms the next government in the country.

The host, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri called on the electorate to vote for him and other PDP candidates for continuity in infrastructural development.

Highlight of the occasion was presentation of a flag to Colonel Agbu as the party’s gubernatorial candidate for Taraba.

The occasion witnessed a massive defection to the PDP.

Five of the 18 political parties in Nigeria adopted the PDP presidential candidate.

PDP has ended its presidential campaign a week to the 2023 election while political campaigns are gradually winding down ahead of the Presidential election next Saturday.

2023: Women walk for Atiku in Adamawa

Women group across 36 states of the federation have staged solidarity walk for the Peoples Democratic Party’s Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar in Adamawa State.

Her wife Titi Abubakar led the exercise in Yola, Adamawa State, saying Nigerians are eager to vote PDP.

While addressing a crowd of supporters during the event, Titi urged Nigerians to vote her husband as the next president for a better and prosperous Nigeria.

She is optimistic that if Atiku is elected as number one citizen of the country he will end all form of insecurity bedeviling the nation as well create Job for the teaming youths

Titi Atiku also expressed satisfaction with the mobilisation efforts by various women groups for the PDP candidate in all 36 states of the federation and urged women to do more to ensure PDP’s victory.

Women, youths and supporter groups on Friday attended the march which started at the Mai Doki Roundabout and terminated at Atiku’s residence.

INEC ASSURES OF HITCH FREE POLLS IN NIGER STATE

With 7 days to the general elections, The INEC in Niger state says all is ready to for the smooth conduct of elections as sensitive materials have been distributed to local governments

Elections however will not hold in 10 polling units spread across 5 local government areas due to insecurity.

The resident electoral commissioner disclosed this in a meeting between the commission and relevant stakeholders.

The forthcoming general election is coming at a period where security is still a major concern in some local governments areas in Niger

10 polling units were cancelled in 5 local government councils due to security concerns they are Shiroro, Rafi, Mariga, Munya, Rijau and Magama.

But plans are completed for a smooth conduct of elections in the 4,950 polling units across 25 local government councils .

A total of Two million, six hundred and ninety eight thousand, three hundred and thirty four voters were registered for the elections.

Out of the 479 candidates contesting for various elective position, there are only 25 females .

The commission asserted that elections are also scheduled to hold in some IDP camps where insecurity has displaced electorates.

The commission said it has a specific mission to ensure no one is disenfranchised.

Logistics issues are still a worry as cash is still needed to pay ad-hoc staff who might need money to move to their respective polling units where bank transfers not be efficient.

A total of 21,038 adhoc staff were trained for the assignment and 5,305 BVAS machines have been assigned to be used in 4,940 polling units .

In case of any technical challenge an additional 308 has been reserved as back up.

