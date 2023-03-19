The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared Governor Seyi Makinde as the winner of the Governorship Election in Oyo State.

Governor Seyi Makinde with his win now becomes the second governor to win Re-election as governor of Oyo State.

He defeated his closest rival, Senator Teslim Kolawole Folarin, of the All Progressives Congress.

The Returning Officer in the state, Professor Adebayo Bamire declared the result moments ago at the State headquarters of INEC in Ibadan.

INEC declared that Governor Makinde polled a total of 563,756 votes to defeat his rivals, Mr. Adebayo Adelabu of the Accord party who polled 38,357 votes and Senator Teslim Folarin of the All progressives Congress who polled 256,685 votes.