The Independent National Electoral Commission has announced Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, as the winner of the Ogun State Governorship Election held in the State and across Nigeria on Saturday.
The Governor who is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress polled 276, 298 Votes to defeat Oladipupo Adebutu of the Peoples Democratic Party who polled 262.383 Votes while Biyi Otegbeye of the African Democratic Congress polled 92, 754.
OGUN FINAL RESULT
AA – 382
ADC – 92754
ADC – 2770
APC – 276298
APM – 2066
PDP – 262383
TOTAL VALID
645133
REJECTED
18835
TOTAL VOTES CAST
663968
