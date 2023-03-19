The Independent National Electoral Commission has announced Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, as the winner of the Ogun State Governorship Election held in the State and across Nigeria on Saturday.

The Governor who is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress polled 276, 298 Votes to defeat Oladipupo Adebutu of the Peoples Democratic Party who polled 262.383 Votes while Biyi Otegbeye of the African Democratic Congress polled 92, 754.

OGUN FINAL RESULT

AA – 382

ADC – 92754

ADC – 2770

APC – 276298

APM – 2066

PDP – 262383

TOTAL VALID

645133

REJECTED

18835

TOTAL VOTES CAST

663968