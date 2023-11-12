The Independent National Electoral Commission has announced the candidate of the All Progressives Congress and incumbent Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, winner of the Governorship Election in Imo State.

The Returning Officer for the Imo State Governorship Election, Professor Abayomi Fashina, who announced the result said the candidate of the APC, Governor Hope Uzodinma, scored the highest number of valid votes cast and is returned Elected for a Second term in Office.

Mr Uzodinma polled 540,308 Votes while the candidate of the PDP, Mr Sam Anyanwu polled 71,503 and Athan Achonu of the Labour Party polled 64,081 Votes to come in third position.

Mr Uzodinma will now serve a Second term in Office as the Governor of Imo State.