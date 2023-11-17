The independent National Electoral Commission has issued certificate of return to Governor Hope Uzodinma and his deputy Governor-elect as the winner of last Saturday’s Governorship Election in Imo State.

Presenting the certificate in Owerri the Imo State capital, the national Commissioner in charge of South East, Kenneth Ukeagu urged the Governor to be magnanimous with Victory and use the renewed mandate to better the lots of Imo people.

For Governor Hope Uzodinma, the independent and security agents were alive to their constitutional responsibilities in conducting an election adjudged to be free, fair and credible by Election observer groups.

Governor Uzodinma attributed his Victory to his sterling performance and charter of equity envisioned by the Imo council of elders for Electoral stability in the State.