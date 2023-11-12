The Independent National Electoral Commission is yet to commence the collation of results of the Governorship poll in Kogi State at the electoral body’s headquarters in Lokoja.

Security agencies are currently screening journalists and observers.

INEC had earlier said collation will start by 10am after suspending election in nine wards out of ten at the ogori mangogo local govt and investigating four other local government as a result of alleged electoral malpractices which is being investigated the electoral body.