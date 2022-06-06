Breaking News

APC Presidential primary: Accreditation of delegates yet to commence at ICC

Accreditation of delegates yet to commence at ICC

 

Accreditation of delegates is yet to commence at the international conference centre, Abuja

TVC News gathered that the venue is set but the organisers are yet to kick-start the exercise.

More than 2,000 delegates are to be accredited for the voting at the Eagle Square in about twenty-four hours.

Security operatives, the media and medical personnel are also to be accredited for ease of entry into the venue of the special convention.

There is a calm and serene atmosphere at the ICC, which is expected to get rowdy once the accreditation exercise begins.

Security around the area have also been beefed up

Accreditation of delegates yet to commence at ICC Accreditation of delegates yet to commence at ICC

.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply