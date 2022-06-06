Owo Church attack: Akeredolu directs flying of flags at half-mast for 7 days

Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, has ordered that all public buildings, facilities, and official residences fly the Nigerian flag at half-mast for seven days in memory of the victims of the Owo terror attack on Sunday.

The attack on innocent worshipers at St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, Owo, according to Governor Akeredolu, was a deliberate and calculated assault on the people of the State.

The Governor in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Olatunde Richard said: “Those who unleashed this unprovoked terror attack on our people have tested our collective resolves. We will not be deterred in responding appropriately to this dastardly act.

“In honour of the victims of this unfortunate attack, i hereby direct that all flags be flown at half-mast for seven days, starting from today, Monday, June 6, to Sunday, June 12, 2022. It is a collective loss to the people of our dear state.”

Gunmen on Sunday attacked the St. Francis Catholic church in Owaluwa area of Owo killing at least 50 persons and injuring several others.

The gunmen were said to have used dynamites to blow up the church’s altar while the service was in progress.