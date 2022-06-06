Asiwaju visits Ondo, condoles Olowo, Owo people over Church killing

Following the attack on the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo on Sunday, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the former governor of Lagos State and a presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress, paid a visit to the Palace of Olowo to express his condolences to the people of Owo.

Asiwaju Tinubu was accompanied by the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, and Speaker of the house of representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

He urged security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the attack

He prayed that such terrible incident would not occur again in the state.

Asiwaju Tinubu also charged security agencies to beef up security in the country.

Earlier Governor Akeredolu had thanked Asiwaju Tinubu for the the visit.

He said Tinubu has proved that he is a worthy leader by leaving his political campaign to visit Owo.