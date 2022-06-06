Kwara CoE lecturers commence indefinite strike over non-payment of new wage

Academic staff union members from Kwara state’s three colleges of education and College of Arabic and Islamic Legal Studies have commenced strike indefinitely over nonpayment of the new minimum wage and other issues.

The institution’s administrators are pleading with the teachers to call off their strike because the government has already formed a committee to look into their grievances.

Kwara state has three educational colleges located in Ilorin, Oro, and Lafiagi.

There is also a College of Arabic and Islamic Legal Studies In Ilorin.

Despite the fact that the state has begun paying civil servants the new minimum wage, teachers are unhappy that they are yet to be included in the new payment system.

They also complained about infrastructural deficit in their institutions.

After receiving no response from the government, the leaders of the unions under the umbrella of Joint Academic Staff Unions in Tertiary Institutions (JASUTI) told journalists at the entrance of the Kwara State College of Education in Ilorin that they have decided to go on an indefinite strike.

They appealed to governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to give their plight the deserved attention.

In response to the development, the heads of the four institutions claimed that the government has already formed a committee led by the state head of service, Susan Oluwole, to investigate their minimum wage issue.

However, the appeals of the four institutions’ administrations may have fallen on deaf ears, as the teachers in have vowed not to resume academic activities until their demands are met.