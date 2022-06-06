Security beefed up at Eagle square as APC set for Presidential Primary

It is about twenty four hours to the APC special convention and preparations are at a frenzied pace to get the Eagles square in Abuja ready in time for the event.

It is an event that has Abuja, and the entire country, on edge.

Eagles Square is the venue where the ruling All progressive congresses will hold presidential primaries to select their flag bearer for the next presidential election, and preparations are underway to ensure that it is ready on time.

The Eagles Square, located at the center of the FCT and the decoration of the venue and other arrangements, are on course

Security personnel from the Police and the NSCDC, accompanied by their K9 dogs, have taken over security in the area, scrutinizing every vehicle entering the square.

Ambulances have also been placed at strategic locations incase of any eventuality.

