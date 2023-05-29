The winner of the February 25 Presidential Election, former Lagos State Governor Bola Tinubu, will be sworn in as Nigeria’s President for the next four years.

The historic occasion is currently taking place at the beautifully decorated Eagle Square in Abuja.

Dignitaries are still arriving for the inauguration of the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu and the Vice-President-Elect, Kashim Shettima.

Early arrivals at the venue include members of the diplomatic corps, President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote and Business mogul, Femi Otedola.

President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo has also arrived the inauguration venue.

Others are the Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Science and Technology Dr Olorunibe Mamora Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman, of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) and former minister of interior Rauf Aregbesola

Also seated are traditional rulers, lawmakers, and representatives of various organisations, awaiting the commencement of the swearing-in.

The venue is a beehive of activities as various groups adorned in beautifully coloured attires are warming up for the event.

Meanwhile, security in and around the venue is tight, with various security agencies carrying out security checks.

Other other security gadgets were deployed to ensure water-tight security.

Tinubu’s inauguration marks the 7th consecutive democratic transition of power in the 24 years of unbroken democracy in Nigeria, following the return to civilian administration in 1999.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola is expected to administer the oath of office on Tinubu and Shettima in the presence of Buhari and his outgoing deputy, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.