28 States will today, May 29, 2023 swear in new and re-elected governments following the successful completion of the general elections.

The 28 States that would be holding their inauguration today are, Abia State, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Enugu, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, Zamfara.

Other election off-season States where the inauguration would not be held are Anambra, Bayelsa, Edo, Ekiti, Imo, Kogi, Osun and Ondo States.

In kaduna state, all is set for the Swearing-in of the Governor-elect Uba Sani

Advertisement

Dignitaries are all seated at the Murtala Mohammed Square, awaiting the arrival of the Governor-elect and the outgoing Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

Meanwhile in Niger, the swearing-in ceremony of Umaru Bago of Niger state will commence shortly.

Guests are still arriving the trade fair complex in Minna, venue of the swearing in ceremony.

The atmosphere is set, with dignitaries, supporters, and citizens awaiting the official oath-taking of Governor Umaru Bago as the 4th democratic governor of Niger state.

Advertisement

in Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Obademi Hamzat have arrived the Tafawa Balewea square, venue of their second term inauguration as Governor and Deputy.