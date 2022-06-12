Gov Oyetola visits Akeredolu, condoles Owo people over church killing

Osun state governor Mr. Gboyega Oyetola visited his counterpart, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu,SAN, of Ondo State on Sunday at the government house in Alagbaka, Akure, the state capital.

Governor Oyetola was in Akure to express his condolences to Governor Akeredolu following the terror attack on Owo on Sunday.

While thanking the Osun State Governor for his visit, Governor Akeredolu acknowledged his numerous phone calls since the incident occurred.

He stated that the last Sunday attack was better imagined, emphasising that the country’s security architecture must be adjusted.

Amotekun, he believes, needs to be strengthened in order to meet the region’s security challenges.

Governor Oyetola had previously stated that the region’s security architecture must be examined, and that insecurity will not be allowed to fester in the Southwest.

He expressed his condolences and prayed that God would grant the victims’ families the strength to bear the loss.