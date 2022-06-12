2023: Minority reps task President Buhari on credible elections

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to take decisive action to ensure fair and credible elections in 2023.

It said such processes should ensure voter security and ensure that only votes cast by Nigerians in their respective polling units are counted at the end of the elections.

The Caucus extolled the courage, selflessness and patriotism of Chief MKO Abiola who made immense sacrifices and paid the supreme price for the entrenchment of democracy in Nigeria

Its words ‘Our caucus holds that the hallmark of democracy is the ability of the people to freely choose their leaders under an unrestricted, fair and transparent process that guarantee that their expressed Will at the ballot for a truly democratic and people-oriented government is not subverted”