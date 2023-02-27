The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives and member representing Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, Ndudi Elumelu, has been defeated by the candidate of the Labour Party, Ngozi Okolie and will not been returning to the house.

According to the result declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission Returning Officer for the constituency, Prof Kenneth Abaraibe, the LP candidate scored 53, 879 votes as against 33, 466 secured by Elumelu.

Mr. Elumelu who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the election and was seeking re-election to the Green Chamber for the third time but failed to Ngozi Okolie, who is seemingly unknown political underdog,