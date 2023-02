Labour Party in Imo State has called for immediate removal of the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the State for alleged Electoral malpractice.

Speaking at a press conference in Owerri the Imo State capital, the party’s State chairman Ambrose Onyekwere alleged the results being collated are not a reflection of what transpired at the polling units.

He noted that the failure of INEC to upload the results in its portal has raised concerns of its transparency.