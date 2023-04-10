The Adamawa state chapter of the Inter-Party Advisory Council IPAC and the state chapter of the Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP)are now at daggers drawn over the call for the removal of the state Resident Electoral Commissioner ahead of the April 15 rerun governorship polls.

The state chairman of CNPP Mr Jafaru Baba Girei has advised INEC National Chairman Prof Mahmoud Yakubu not to yield to any pressure for the REC removal insisting that the REC must be allowed to complete the exercise.

But the IPAC state chairman Bello Babajo at a press conference in Yola called for the arrest of CNPP chairman before he set the state on fire insisting that the REC must go.

SENATOR WARNS YOUTH AGAINST ENDSARS LIKE PROTEST OVER ELECTION RESULT

The Senator representing Lagos west, has appealed to the youth not to participate in any action being planned to destabilise the country over the outcome of the Feb.25 presidential election.

The Chairman ,Senate Committee on Finance, made the appeal in Lagos, at the presentation of 480 laptops to students and teachers in his constituency.

The programme was in collaboration with the Federal Cooperative College, Ibadan, Oyo State, took place at Academy Guest House, Agidigbi, Ikeja, Lagos

the beneficiaries of the initiative were selected from across the 10 local government areas in the constituency, and that the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria(TRCN) and Federal Cooperative College ,Ibadan,

the beneficiaries were presented with the devices after undergoing a five-week ICT training programme ,facilitated by the senator.

On the ICT training and presentation of laptops to beneficiaries, Mr Adeola said it was a demonstration of his commitment to ensuring that his constituents were equipped with the right skills to survive in a competitive ,changing world.

For the just concluded election says it was unpatriotic of anyone to undermine the peace of the country over the outcome of the election ,urging the youth not to be willing tools in the hands of anti- democratic elements.

The senator said he had facilitated many ICT training programmes for his constituents over the years to promote gainful employment.