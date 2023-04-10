Family members and activists have renewed calls for justice for a student of a secondary school in Abuja, who died in 2021 from alleged after being allegedly raped.

At Keren-Happuch Akpagher’s 16th posthumous birthday on 10th April, Keren’s mum and concerned citizens sensitised children of an orphanage home on the need to speak out against rape, bullying and other vices

On the 22nd of June, 2021, the sun set for 14 year old Keren-Happuch, a student in an Abuja secondary school this 10th April.

While her parents alleged Keren died as a result of infections from the condom left inside her by a rapist, the school authorities painted a different picture.

Almost two years now, the family continues its cry for justice.

Advertisement

In her memory, the family and activists gather at this Orphanage home to create awareness on the need for children to speak out and break the culture of silence.

Keren’s mum accuses government agencies of having failed her family in its quest for justice

Emotions flow among the young and the old as the visiting team relates the story of Keren and how she died.

While Keren did not live to tell her story, Blessing Effiong, is lucky.

The death of her parents in 2013 subjected her to sexual abuses and maltreatment from her care givers.

Advertisement

Today, she does not know where her three siblings are.

Now, she yearns for justice as support comes from the visiting foundation

Some of the children here speak of the lessons learnt from Keren’s sad end

For Keren’s Mum, Family members and well wishers, The sad memories of the loss of an only girl child almost two years ago, come alive everyday and the antidote is justice for the soul of the innocent.

Advertisement

FORMER NASARAWA STATE DEPUTY GOVERNOR, ONJE GYE-WADO, REGAINS FREEDOM

Prof. Onje Gye-Wado, Former Deputy Governor of Nassarawa State abducted by gunmen on April 7, has been released.

DSP Ramhan Nansel, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafia.

NAN recalls that Gye-Wado who was deputy governor between 1999 and 2003 in the administration of Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu, was kidnapped at his residence in Wamba Local Government Area.

The PPRO said the former deputy governor regained freedom at about 9:00 pm on Sunday, and has been reunited with his family.

Advertisement

Nansel who said no arrest was made yet, added that the police was not aware of any ransom paid before the release.

According to him, the elder statesman was released due to sustained pressure mounted on the kidnappers by a combined team of security agencies.