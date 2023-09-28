Friends and family members of a deceased woman are demanding justice following allegations that her body parts are missing.

The administration of the teaching hospital where she died, as well as the mortuary, have promised a thorough and honest investigation.

It’s a double tragedy for the family and friends of a deceased 61-year-old woman in Gombe.

While they were still grieving their loss, word came during the burial ceremony that some of the deceased’s body parts were gone from the mortuary.

Relatives and sympathizers marched to the teaching hospital and blocked the main gate in a peaceful protest.

The management of the federal teaching hospital Gombe met with some of the aggrieved family members and some religious leaders.

Following physical and forensic examination of the deceased’s remains, the body parts were discovered to bevintact but had suffered unexplained injuries.

Management of the hospital and security agencies are assuring the family of the deceased a thorough and transparent investigation while religious leaders attempt to calm frayed nerves.